TUCSON, Ariz. (WHDH) — Police in Tucson, Arizona are deterring drivers from speeding by placing mannequins dressed as officers with radar guns on the roads.

Todd Affolder captured a photo of the dummy cop standing behind a motorcycle with a speed gun raised.

He says the mannequin was there as a distraction while real cops stood by to pull over dangerous road users.

The mannequins were put in place to encourage people to pay better attention while driving.

