Many Mass. schools opting to go fully remote as students return from winter break

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Many schools in Massachusetts have made the call to push back in-person learning and go remote as students return from winter break.

Reading is among the schools opting to go fully remote for the week.

Superintendent John Doherty wrote in a letter to the community that the decision to go remote did not come lightly.

“Everyone is fatigued, anxious, and angry,” he said. “Parents are upset and frustrated, and I empathize with those emotions. We all want our students back in school.”

In Leominster, the school district will continue in a remote setting for the next two weeks as the city’s positivity rate remains at 11.9 percent.

Students in Fitchburg were supposed to start some in-person learning Monday but the hybrid model is being pushed back another week.

A similar situation unfolded in Cambridge, where students will continue learning remotely for another week.

In Marshfield, Superintendent Jeffrey Granatino announced that positive coronavirus cases within the school system will keep students at home for at least two more weeks.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)