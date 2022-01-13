ORCHARD PARK, New York (WHDH) — New England Patriots fans willing to brave frigid conditions can easily score a seat to Saturday night’s playoff showdown with the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

As of Thursday afternoon, seats were available in almost every section of the stadium, according to Ticketmaster.com. Seats in the upper level of the stadium were listed for as low as $30.

A high of 9 degrees is expected when the game kicks off at 8:15 p.m.

Back in early December in Buffalo, Damien Harris scored on a 64-yard run in blustery conditions and Mac Jones attempted just three passes in a 14-10 Patriots win over the Bills on Monday Night Football.

One the day after Christmas at Gillette Stadium, Josh Allen threw for three touchdowns and the Bills topped the Patriots 33-21.

The Bills ultimately edged out the Patriots in the division standings to win the AFC East crown.

The winner of this weekend’s contest will advance to play in the NFL Divisional playoff round next weekend.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)