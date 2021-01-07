Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev sues Colorado supermax prison for $250K

(WHDH) — Boston Marathon Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is suing the Colorado supermax prions he’s being held in for $250,000, according to a hand-written court filing filed last month.

Tsarnaev, who along with his brother, Tamerlan, detonated bombs at the Boston Marathon finish line in April 2013, killing three people and wounding scores of others, claims guards at the Federal Correctional Complex Florence unfairly took his hat and bandana, are not allowing him to take enough showers, and aren’t letting him make enough social phone calls.

Tsarnaev writes that his white hat and bandana, which he had been wearing for many years, were taken because a guard said by wearing them he was “disrespecting” the FBI and the victim of the marathon bombing.

“The seizure of my hat is unlawful, unreasonable, and discriminatory,” he wrote. “This incident has caused me a great deal of mental stress and anxiety. This discriminatory action against me reflects an attitude that has inevitably brought about more prejudiced actions that violate my rights and have resulted in my mental and physical decline.”

