Marathon bombing survivor surprises Tufts Medical Center staff with roses

BOSTON (WHDH) - Jacqui Webb and her fiance survived the marathon bombing seven years ago and every year since, she has taken time to thank health care workers and this year, not even a global pandemic could stop her.

Since that horrible day, a single rose has held a special meaning for Webb. She spent three weeks at Tufts Medical Center receiving treatment for the injuries she sustained.

Her fiance Paul lost his leg.

“When I left, they presented me with a rose, all the doctors and nurses came around, I was overcome with emotion,” she explained.

Usually, they send food to the staff on One Boston Day, but this year, they decided to do something different for the nurses and doctors who are treating coronavirus.

So, Webb dropped off over 200 individually wrapped roses for the staff at Tufts.

“I knew how much that rose meant to me, so I wanted to pass that on to them,” she said.

and received a thank you rose.

“It’s always nice to be appreciated,” Bianca Paraison who treated Webb said. “That you made a difference with a patient, it is amazing to be acknowledged in that way.”

On this day of giving, Webb received too.

The florist found out why she was ordering so many roses and made her a beautiful bouquet free of charge.

“It kind of brought this full circle to what this day is all about,” Webb said.

