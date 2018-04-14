BOSTON (WHDH) – Survivors of the Boston Marathon bombing read their new children’s book to a crowd in Boston on Saturday.

Co-authors Jessica Kensky and Patrick Downes both lost legs in the attack.

Their newly-released book, “Rescue and Jessica: A Life Changing Friendship” educates children about the importance of service dogs.

The Fairmount Copley Hotel, where the reading was held, also donated hundreds of dollars to the organization that trained Rescue as a service dog and placed him with Kensky.

