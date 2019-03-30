Marchand, Bruins to host the Panthers

Florida Panthers (34-32-12, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (47-21-9, second in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Brad Marchand leads Boston into a matchup against Florida. He currently ranks fifth in the NHL with 97 points, scoring 34 goals and totaling 63 assists.

The Bruins are 28-16-4 in Eastern Conference games. Boston averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Eastern Conference. Marchand leads the team serving 94 total minutes.

The Panthers are 15-19-6 on the road. Florida has given up 42 power-play goals, killing 80.7 percent of opponent chances. In their last meeting on March 23, Boston won 7-3. David Pastrnak recorded a team-high 2 points for the Bruins in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 36 goals and has totaled 77 points. Marchand has totaled 10 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. leads the Panthers with 90 total points, scoring 34 goals and collecting 56 assists. Jonathan Huberdeau has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .883 save percentage.

Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .891 save percentage.

Bruins Injuries: Kevan Miller: out (upper body), Sean Kuraly: out (upper body), Matt Grzelcyk: day to day (arm), John Moore: day to day (upper body).

Panthers Injuries: James Reimer: day to day (lower body).

