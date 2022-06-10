Marcus Smart is averaging 5.9 assists per game during the Celtics’ run to the 2022 NBA Finals, but the Celtics guard picked up several off-court assists after donating tablets and eReader’s to the Franciscan Children’s Kennedy Day School during the school’s pep rally on Friday.

The gifts, donated through Smart’s YounGameChanger foundation, are designed to keep patients and families entertained and relaxed during their time at the Brighton Medical Center.

Elizabeth Smith, the Chief Nursing Officer at Franciscan Children’s, was just one of many decked out in green at the rally and expressed her gratitude for the gesture.

“We’re really appreciative. You have no idea what these gifts do for our patients and students and families” said Smith. “The impact it has is lasting.”

As part of the rally, kids were able to show off their basketball skills, participating in a variety of drills specifically designed to fit each of their abilities.

Smart is no stranger to the importance of medical comfort. Smart watched both his brother and mother battle cancer. Todd Smart passed away from Leukemia in 2004 while Camellia Smart passed away from myelodysplastic syndrome in 2018.