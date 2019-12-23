Marijuana vaping cartridges back on shelf at Boston-area pot shop

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Marijuana vaping cartridges are once again being sold at New England Treatment Access in Brookline.

Rubi and Apex cartridges are back on the menu a little more than a month after Massachusetts’ Cannabis Control Commission issued a quarantine order for nearly all marijuana vaping products on the heels of investigative findings from the CDC that directly linked lung injuries to vitamin E acetate combined with THC.

NETA patients and recreational customers are being limited to just one cartridge per day.

As part of an ongoing investigation into the nationwide outbreak of e-cigarette and vaping-related lung injuries, the CDC released a report that uncovered “direct evidence of vitamin E acetate at the primary site of injury within the lungs.”

State officials have since worked to develop testing regulations relative to medical and adult-use marijuana vaping products.

