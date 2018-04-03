Marine recruit who went missing in November mourned at funeral

WINTHROP, Mass. (WHDH) — Family and friends attended the wake and funeral of a Marine recruit who went missing last year before his body was found last week.

Joseph Brancato, 21, was last seen in Roslindale in November. He had been living in Roslindale with Frank Lipka, a Marine recruiter. Brancato’s body was found by a driver last week on the side of the highway in Canton.

Lipka was recently arrested for an unrelated crime and prosecutors are considering him a person of interest in Brancato’s death.

In lieu of flowers, Brancato’s family is asking for donations to be made to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

