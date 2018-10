HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman in Cape Cod captured a close encounter with a shark feeding on a dead whale over the weekend.

Joanne Jarzobski, a marine wildlife photographer, photographed a great white shark eating a dead finback whale Sunday while on a whale watch cruise.

Another shark was also seen swimming in the area.

