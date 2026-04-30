BOSTON (WHDH) - The Market Basket Board of Directors has announced Chuck Casassa has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) after Donald T. Mulligan retired.

“Don Mulligan has been the Chief Financial Officer of Market Basket for the past 27 years and took on the role as our Chief Executive Office in September 2025 during a difficult period for the company. The Board is deeply grateful to Mr. Mulligan for his many years of dedicated service, the proud example he set for our associates as a leader of Market Basket, and his ‘customer first’ approach to his responsibilities. The Board will work closely with Mr. Mulligan through his transition and we are thrilled that he has agreed to remain an advisor beyond his transition,” said Board Member Steven J. Collins.

Casassa has worked for Market Basket for over 50 years, beginning in 1976 as a bagger. Over the next five decades, he climbed the ladder and was promoted several times, serving over three decades as a store manager.

“Mr. Casassa embodies the very best of Market Basket. Beginning his career at the age of 14 as a bagger, he rose through the ranks: a front-end manager, merchandiser, assistant manager, until he was promoted to store manager in 1987. For the next 30 years he proudly managed many of our busiest stores in New England with skill and trained his colleagues along the way. In 2017 he was again promoted, this time to Grocery Supervisor overseeing more than 25 stores, followed by his most recent promotion to Director of Operations in 2025. Mr. Casassa’s leadership and dedication to Market Basket over the past 50 years is highly valued by the Board, and we cannot be more proud to have him serve as our President,” said Board Chair Jay K. Hachigian.

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