Market Basket employee’s lost wedding ring returned by anonymous good Samaritan

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Jan McGuire is a pro a packing up groceries.

She has been on the job at the Chelmsford Market Basket for over a year now but, over a week ago, something went into a bag that should not have.

“I looked down and I only had my diamond,” McGuire said. “I thought, ‘Oh my God, my wedding ring went out.”

Jan’s late husband Don gave her that ring 59 years ago. He passed away in 2013.

“I just felt like that was all I had left,” McGuire said. “I just couldn’t lose it. Couldn’t.”

So, she took to Facebook and posted about the tragic loss.

To McGuire’s surprise, a day later, an anonymous good Samaritan turned the wedding band into the store’s customer service desk.

“I was so shocked,” she said. “I couldn’t stop crying.”

To this day, McGuire said she does not know who that kind soul was.

“I’d love to know because it means so much to me,” she said.

But, she is pretty sure her husband had a hand in getting the ring back.

“He probably said, ‘She’s not gonna get another one of these,” McGuire joked.

Out of an abundance of caution, McGuire is now donning a pair of gloves during her shifts behind the counter and her wedding band is on a chain that she wears around her neck — close to her heart.

Heading into the holidays, she said she is grateful to the stranger who put the ring right back where it belonged.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)