Marlborough WWII vet given parade, custom fire helmet for 100th birthday

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire departments and community members celebrated a World War II veteran’s 100th birthday on Friday in Marlborough.

Arthur Butler was recognized during the celebration and received birthday wishes from Congresswoman Lori Trahan and the city’s mayor.

Butler was presented with a custom-made fire helmet in recognition of his military service. He said it was more than he ever expected.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)