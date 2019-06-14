CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (WHDH) — A women’s competitive fishing team got into a bit of a sword fight off the coast of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The team was about to reel in a large marlin when the fish decided to fight back.

Kellie Strange, a member of the Pelagic Girl Team, was taken completely off-guard when the fish came flying toward the boat and barely missed hitting her.

“It’s a risk that you take,” she said. “It doesn’t happen very often. Sometimes they just get in the boat.”

Experts say this fish can weigh up to 150 pounds.

