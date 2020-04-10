Married doctors share their struggle after both being diagnosed with COVID-19

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital shared their story of sickness after both being diagnosed with coronavirus.

On March 11th Mass General Cardiologist Jag Singh felt the first symptoms of COVID-19.

“I woke up with a fever and severe body ache and I almost instantly felt this was different than the conventional flu,” he said.

His wife, Noopur Raje, tested positive as well, but is asymptomatic and feels fine.

“I was taking care of him. I was cooking for him. Trying to feed him,” she said. “Every time I went into his room I wore a surgical mask and gloves.”

But Jag’s condition got worse and 10 days later he was admitted to Mass General.

“I had been traveling domestically,” he explained. “so it is quite possible I got the disease during my travels or in the airplane… could I have gotten it from a patient or a colleague certainly so it’s really tough to say.”

Thankfully, he was discharged after nine days and did not require ventilation.

Raje took to Twitter to share a long thread of tweets detailing their experience with the virus that has caused a global public health crisis.

“The biggest thing that I would like to share is that it’s not easy to be a caregiver,” she said. “And I’ve seen it by being a first-hand giver.”

“Don’t underplay your symptoms,” Singh added. “If you develop a mild fever and you have some body aches pay attention to it.”

The two have now been separated for three weeks with Raje staying on the second floor of their Boston townhouse and Singh on the third floor.

The closest they get nowadays is at mealtime.

“She’ll sit on the steps outside my door and we eat together and the door is partially ajar,” Singh said.

The two doctors will not be completely reunited until both have tested negative for COID-19. They are hoping that will be in about a week.

