Marriott hotel workers continue strike in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Marriott hotel workers were out demanding change in Boston on Saturday.

Workers walked out at seven Marriott-operated hotels earlier this month, saying they were overworked and underpaid.

They are now asking the Chinese American Alliance to respect their picket lines at the Westin Copley Place.

The Alliance is holding a conference there, but the striking workers are asking them to relocate.

