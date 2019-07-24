Marshfield community teaming up to find kidney for former MHS soccer goalie

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Marshfield community members are teaming up to support a woman diagnosed with a rare kidney disease.

Growing up, Kate Carreiro was a goalie for the Marshfield High School soccer team and played her favorite sport all through college.

“I was kind of, I guess, known as a soccer rat,” Carreiro said. “Anywhere I could play, I was playing.”

However, her flourishing career was cut short when she fainted on the field and was rushed to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease.

“The kidney’s really, basically look like swiss cheese,” she said.

Doctors told the now-wife and mother that she could no longer play soccer and she would have to undergo a kidney transplant to save her life.

“I mean, I was just having fun growing up,” and emotional Carreiro said.

Now, Carreiro must play a waiting game.

Her fellow teammates from that beloved high school team wasted no time jumping into action to support their former teammate.

Hot Shot Soccer hosted a soccer clinic fundraiser on Sunday to tell Carreiro’s story and raise awareness for the disease.

“We have been very very blessed that some many people have tried to help us,” Carreiro’s sister Barbara Mullin said.

Carreiro said she is humbled by the hometown support.

“It is very overwhelming to think an entire community wants to help me,” she said.

