Marshfield police searching for drug suspect who was booked under dead man’s name

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Marshfield police are turning to the public for help tracking down a homeless drug suspect they say was booked and arraigned under a dead man’s name after he and two other men were caught with a plan to rob a Pembroke jewelry store.

An officer who stopped a pickup truck for having an expired inspection sticker on Plain Street about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday called for backup after noticing that both the driver and passenger, who were dressed in all black, were acting evasive and giving conflicting information, according to Marshfield police.

When the other officers arrived they noticed a blanket in the bed of the pickup was moving and found a man dressed in all black with duct tape on his ankles over the bottom of his pants.

As he was being removed from the pickup, police say the suspect, who identified himself as Michael Carpine, was found to be in possession of a glass pipe containing crystal meth residue.

Police say the suspect, later identified as Matthew E. Parsons, provided officers with the correct name, date of birth, social security number, and a former address of Michael Carpine. He was arraigned the following day and released on personal recognizance.

It wasn’t until one of Carpine’s relatives called police to let them know Carpine had died more than a year ago that they realized that Parsons wasn’t him.

The passenger in the truck, Adam Parsons, 41, was arrested on warrants for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, operating an uninsured and unregistered motor vehicle, and possessing Class B and E drugs.

The driver, Jonathan Zakas, 35, was arrested on warrants for breaking and entering, misdemeanor, two counts of possessing a Class B drug, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

A subsequent investigation led to the recovery of numerous stolen tools, burglarious items, and a plan to burglarize a Pembroke jewelry business.

Anyone with information regarding Parsons’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Marshfield Police at 781-834-6655 or use our Anonymous Tip Link found on our website http://www.marshfieldpolice.org.

