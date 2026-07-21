OAK BLUFFS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police on Martha’s Vineyard are searching for the driver responsible for a dangerous hit-and-run.

Officials in Oak Bluffs said the driver of a white truck seen speeding down the road in a captured video fled from a crash late Friday night.

Officials said no one was injured but that the truck likely sustained damage to its driver’s side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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