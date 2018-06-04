MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Mashpee police are searching for the suspects who stole a tribute to a fallen solider.

The life-size silhouette of a praying solider was discovered missing Sunday morning from Katian Way, leaving police to believe it was taken overnight.

The silhouette pays tribute to Daniel McGuire, a Marine who died in 2008 while deployed in Iraq.

As of Monday morning, no arrests had been made.

