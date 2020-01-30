Mashpee police searching for suspect in connection with 2 recent larcenies

MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Mashpee police are turning to the public for help tracking down a suspect wanted in connection with two recent larcenies.

Investigators released a surveillance image Thursday of a man who they believe committed the larcenies in the area of South Cape Village.

He appears to be a white male who was about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, who was wearing a dark tan jacket with dark lining along the shoulders, light khaki slacks, white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Mashpee Police Department’s Detective Beareau at 508-539-1480.

