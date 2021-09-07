WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts acupuncturist had her license to practice suspended last week after an investigation revealed that she failed to comply with a state order that requires masks be worn at all times at health care locations.

The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine’s Committee on Acupuncture voted last week to discipline Qingping Joy Bai, deeming her “a serious threat to public health, safety and welfare,” officials announced Tuesday.

In response to a complaint, Bai is said to have acknowledged to the Committee that neither she nor her patients wore masks during acupuncture appointments conducted at her Wellesley office.

Bai was first licensed to practice acupuncture in Massachusetts in 2014.

She can now appeal the ruling within seven days.

