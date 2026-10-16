BOSTON (WHDH) - Fall fun isn’t just for the farm, it’s taking root in the city, too! 7’s Polikseni Manxhari takes us to Boston where a trendy new pumpkin patch is gaining Mass Appeal.

The Island Creek Oysters Raw Bar in Boston’s Seaport has been transformed into an autumn oasis complete with cider, donuts, and piles of pumpkins. Whether you’re looking for a great gourd or a scary good time, the patch is the perfect place to get your Fall fix.

“The whole idea is bringing something to the city you would typically have to go outside the city to get,” said Mat Mcquillan, who works at Island Creek Oysters Raw Bar.

It’s a family affair, with pumpkins for picking and posing, pumpkin soup for savoring, and all kinds of spooky decor.

“It’s been lovely to see all the kids running around,” Mcquillan said.

And what pumpkin patch is complete without some great oysters? Mcquillan says they’re a unique perk of visiting the bar.

“It’s a perfect time for oysters now through the new year, the best time to eat oysters,” he said. “We’re about to go into a cold winter so it’s nice to spend as many days outside as we can. You can’t really get this experience inside the city anywhere.”

To learn more, you can visit their website: https://citysidepumpkinpatch.com/

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