GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - For this week’s Mass Appeal, we’re headed to a fairytale fortress that’s also a museum – right in our own backyard.

With a design inspired by art and architecture from all around the globe, the Hammond Castle Museum in Gloucester takes you on a style journey without leaving eastern Massachusetts.

Perched atop a beautiful bluff, overlooking the rocky shore? No, it’s not Hogwarts, this medieval manor invites visitors to cross a giant drawbridge into a world of wonder.

The man behind the stone and mortar mansion, John Hayes Hammond, Jr., was a scientist bad boy with friends including Isabella Stuart Gardner, Thomas Edison, and Nikola Tesla.

On the tour, visits learn all about Hammond’s history and his reasons for building such a unique property.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)