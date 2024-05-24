BOSTON (WHDH) - Everyone loves to smell good, but finding that perfect scent can be hard.

A new shop on Newbury Street lets you create your own scent. An aromatic experience, to find your “scents” of self. At Olfactory NYC, it’s BYOP — build your own perfume, that is.

“The beauty about fragrance is it really is a science and an artform,” said Olfactory co-founder JJ Vittoria. “You just need to know what you like and then we have to build and eventually get to your perfect scent.”

Get a whiff of this. One customer said she was buying an iris and cashmere scent, while another said he was trying out a mix of salted caramel and saffron.

Here, “scent-ologists” help you design your own fragrance.

“Step one is you’re going to start with the scents along this wall here. These are our core fragrances,” Vittoria said.

It starts with a series of sniffs.

“This one here is a warm rich vanilla,” Vittoria said.

“Blake, opposite. Really summery, tropical, fun, floral,” he continued. “Hunter is a rich amber, raw vanilla, musks, peppers.”

Then, fine tune your fragrance by mixing and matching different scents.

The final step? Bottle it up, then come up with a name for your custom creation.

“You have your new custom scent,” Vittoria said.

The sweet smell of success!

“Fragrance I think these days is often focused on these ornate bottles, and packages, celebrities, all this stuff. What you’re actually buying is that juice in the bottle and we wanted to really focus on that, make it more fun, more accessible,” he said.

Olfactory is open seven days a week, so you can come by anytime and get your custom perfume. Walk-ins are welcome, but you can also come with a larger group and have a perfume party.

Find Olfactory’s website here.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)