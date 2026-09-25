BOSTON (WHDH) - Move over pickleball – there’s a new sport making a racket! 7’s Julianna Mazza takes us to Boston’s Seaport to play one of the world’s fastest-growing racket sports.

Padel is popping up in Boston.

Matias Leighton, the owner of PADELHUB in the Seaport, said the game is his passion. PADELHUB has six indoor padel courts, an Adidas pro-shop, a lounge and working space, and concessions.

“You play in doubles so that makes it very social. I always say it’s the perfect mix between tennis and squash,” Leighton said.

“The glass is very unique, the point is never dead like in tennis or pickleball – if you hit it by someone the point is just over, but if you position yourself right in padel you can always recover,” said Tom Daly, a padel instructor.

The paddles in padel are short and stout like in pickleball, but more aerodynamic like a tennis racket.

“It’s much easier because the distance between your hand and the impact is much shorter,” Leighton said.

People who play said it’s a fun sport that anyone can participate in.

“It’s very fast paced so you can work up a sweat,” said Jennifer Polster, a new padel player.

“You kind of come in for the sport, but you really stay for the great community that’s being built here,” Daly said.

If you want to pick up padel, PADELHUB offers introduction clinics, tournaments, and open play seven days a week. For more information, you can visit their website here.

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