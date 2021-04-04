Mass. churches head outside, go virtual for Easter services during pandemic

SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Massachusetts churches still found ways to hold socially distant Easter services Sunday.

Corpus Christi St. Bernard Parish in Newton held a virtual services, while St. Anselm in Sudbury moved to the parking lot for an open-air service that still allowed for distancing, delivering blessings by drive-through.

Father Brent Otto of St. Anselm’s said that he was grateful his community could still be together, in a different way, on Easter Sunday.

“A lot of people have been pretty isolated and have had reason to be stressed and depressed. For those who have been coming weekly, I think it has been a source of light and encouragement,” Otto said. “This time of pandemic has been one of really coming together for this community to find creative ways to reach out to people.”

