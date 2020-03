CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Several Massachusetts cities are ordering businesses to close if they can’t keep to social distancing guidelines.

Cambridge, Lawrence and Reading told businesses to shut down if employees can’t keep 6 feet away from customers.

Affected businesses include hairdressers and barbers, tattoo parlors and spas.

