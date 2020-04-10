Mass. city ordering residents to wear masks in grocery stores, pharmacies

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - In an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus and flatten the curve, one Massachusetts city recently passed an emergency order that requires the public to wear masks while inside essential businesses unit further notice.

“All members of the public entering any essential business as defined by Governor Baker’s COVID-19 Executive Orders, including but not limited to grocery stores, pharmacies, home improvement stores and the like must wear a cloth face covering,” the Salem Board of Health wrote in the emergency order.

Acceptable face coverings include fabric masks, scarves or bandanas. Health officials say the coverings must be worn over the mouth and nose. The recommended coverings do not include surgical masks or N-95 respirators.

The order states that all members of the public entering a restaurant to pick up food must also wear a face covering.

Employees of all essential businesses are being ordered to wear a face-covering when interacting with the public and within six feet of a co-worker.

Anyone entering or exiting a residential or commercial building complex that houses more than one resident must wear a mask. Masks must also be worn while in common areas and communal spaces.

All Massachusetts grocery stores have been ordered to limit capacity to 40 percent.

The emergency order is slated to take effect on Sunday at midnight.

