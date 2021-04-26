Mass. city requiring weekly COVID-19 testing for high school students involved in extracurricular activities

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One Massachusetts superintendent is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing for all high school students who take part in extracurricular activities.

Students in athletics, drama club, and other in-person programs at the North and South high school in Newton must conduct a take-home test each week, according to Superintendent David Fleishman.

Fleishman says he hopes the requirement will boost numbers in Newton’s pool testing program.

“One of the concerns is students in extracurricular activities, such as sports, is quarantining more frequently,” Fleishman said.

Parents and students were required to complete a consent form by the beginning of this week.

Students will pick up the test kits at school, collect swab samples at home, and then return them for examination.

