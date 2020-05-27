Mass. colleges eye reopening plans with widespread coronavirus testing

BOSTON (AP) — A panel of Massachusetts university presidents is proposing a phased reopening of the state’s campuses that calls for widespread coronavirus testing, continued social distancing and modified dorm arrangements.

The panel, convened by Gov. Charlie Baker, issued its recommendations Wednesday as dozens of colleges make plans to welcome students to campus this fall. The proposal includes four phases that line up with the Republican governor’s broader reopening plan.

Under the proposal, the state’s 106 colleges and universities would begin by ramping up research operations while keeping employees spaced out. In the second phase, small groups of students could return this summer to test safety measures.

The third phase would allow large numbers of students to return as early as this fall, but only if colleges have testing and tracing processes in place, adequate supplies of protective equipment, and plans to quarantine students who become sick.

Each college would be required to prepare a plan detailing how it would test students for the coronavirus and space them apart in classrooms, dorm buildings and dining halls.

The panel asked the state to help universities secure access to testing, masks and cleaning supplies. It’s also asking that colleges be protected from legal liability related to the virus as long as they have plans that line up with the state’s guidance.

