NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has deployed nearly 2,000 pieces of equipment to treat the snowy roadways Friday.

Flakes began falling during the early morning hours with heavy snow expected until 11 a.m.

The storm is creating poor travel conditions during the morning commute.

“Travelers are advised to use caution, travel at reduced speeds, and be mindful of poor visibility,” Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said.

Gov. Charlie Baker directed non-emergency state workers to stay home from work and urged Mass. residents to stay off the roads and take public transportation if possible.

MassDOT has 1886 pieces equipment deployed in ice & snow ops. Per @MassStatePolice 40mph speed restriction now on I-90 NY border-MM 41 (Westfield) pic.twitter.com/AtWspab8M7 — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) January 7, 2022

