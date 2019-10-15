Mass. doctor has license suspended after allegedly sharing videos of 27 patients on social media

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts doctor had his license to practice medicine suspended on Tuesday after he allegedly posted video recordings of dozens of patients on social media without signed consent forms, officials announced.

The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine suspended the medical license of Dr. Randall S. Bock, deeming him “a serious threat to the public health, safety, and welfare.”

Bock, a primary care provider who treated people with Suboxone for various opiate-related addiction issues, is accused of sharing videos of 27 of his patients on his YouTube channel.

Bock has seven days to file an appeal. He was first licensed to practice medicine in Massachusetts in February 1984.

No additional information was immediately available.

