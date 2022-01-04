BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 45,029 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 88 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

As of Jan. 1, there have been 179,594 total breakthrough cases, up from the 134,565 cases that were reported last week, new data shows.

There have also been 942 fully vaccinated residents who have died from COVID-19, up from the 854 deaths that were reported last week.

Health officials also reported 370 new hospitalizations among fully vaccinated residents, bringing the total number to 3,909 up from a previous mark of 3,539.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,097,188, public health data shows.

A total of 2,162,522 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

