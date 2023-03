BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts’ eviction prevention policy is set to expire Friday unless lawmakers extend it.

Chapter 257 requires eviction cases to hold when a tenant has a pending application for rental aid.

More than 100 organizations have endorsed an extension, saying Bay Staters could be displaced without it.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)