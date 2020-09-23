Mass. extends free COVID-19 testing in 18 communities through October

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker announced Wednesday that the state’s “Stop the Spread” initiative has extended free COVID-19 testing in 18 communities through the end of October.

The testing is available in high-priority communities including Brockton, Chelsea, Everett, Fall River, Framingham, Holyoke, Lawrence, Lynn, Marlborough, Methuen, New Bedford, Randolph, Revere, Salem, Saugus, Springfield, Winthrop, and Worcester.

The initiative, which Baker rolled out over the summer, is a data-driven effort to reduce the prevalence of COVID-19 in communities that are above the state average in total cases and positive test rates.

All residents in high-priority communities, including asymptomatic individuals, are urged to get tested.

Residents can visit the initiative’s website to find testing locations and additional information

