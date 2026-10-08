BOSTON (WHDH) - Computer systems at Mass General Brigham (MGB) began to get back online Thursday night after the hospital dealt with a network outage for most of the day.

Computers at more than 12 hospitals in the MGB network went down around noon, the hospital said. It said out of an abudance of caution, the hospitals and care teams resorted to paper forms to continue patient care as smoothly as possible.

In a statement, MGB said in part, “This was not a cyberattack. Patient care has continued except for some elective outpatient procedures. All sites have begun bringing systems back online and returning to normal operations, and that work will continue overnight.”

One employee said all his work in a lab was temporarily being written down.

“There’s a huge outage with the connection with the WiFi, it’s impacting, like, everything at the hospital, it’s pretty crazy,” the employee said.

Mary Lampter said her husband underwent surgery earlier this week at Mass General Hospital, and the electronic documents could not be completed to transfer him to a recovery center.

“That couldn’t happen today, so instead of being transferred, he’s here!” Lampter said.

MGB said it has not yet identified the cause of the outage.

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