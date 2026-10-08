BOSTON (WHDH) - Mass General Brigham (MGB) is dealing with a network outage that’s affecting systems across their organization.

According to MGB, the hospitals and care teams moved to establish downtime procedures out of an abundance of caution.

MGB said all computers are down and downtime procedures include using paper forms, different ways to communicate, and processes for updating electronic records once systems are restored.

Patient care is still ongoing, and they do not believe the outage is a result of a cyberattack.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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