BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Nurses Association and Mass General Brigham worked unitl midnight Monday but still could not reach a deal to avert a strike.

MGB said pay and benefits are two sticking points.

The nurses union said in a statement:

“MGB is aware of they need to do to reach an agreement. We hope MGB will return to the table to negotiate in good faith and meet the needs of nurses and patients. As always, we are united for safe patient care and a fair contract.”

Hospital representatives responded:

“Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the Massachusetts Nurses Association have concluded negotiations for tonight without reaching an agreement. We remain open to continued discussions, although no additional bargaining sessions are scheduled at this time.”

Nurses are set to strike Thursday if they can’t reach a deal before then.

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