BOSTON (WHDH) - The Mass General Brigham nurses union has voted to postpone a strike set for next week to allow its members to vote on an offer reached during weekend negotiations.

In a statement, the Brigham Nurses’ MNA Committee said it decided to postpone the strike so its 4,000 nurses could vote on the hospital’s latest contract offer, which, if approved, would run through September 30, 2028.

“As a democratic organization, given the complexity of the agreement and the impact of a potential strike on our nurses and the community, the Brigham Nurses’ MNA Committee has decided to postpone the strike to allow the 4,000 Brigham nurses to vote on this offer. Brigham nurses will decide our next steps,” the statement read.

In a statement, the hospital said, “The hospital believes its final proposal reflects the value our nurses bring to patient care while balancing our responsibility to patients, our workforce, and the long-term strength of the hospital. We are thankful the MNA has pulled its indefinite strike notice and will allow its members to vote on the hospital’s final offer.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)