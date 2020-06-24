Mass. has lowest coronavirus transmission rate in US, data shows

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts has the lowest coronavirus transmission rate in the United States, data indicates.

As of Tuesday, the transmission rate in the Commonwealth was estimated to be at 0.68, according to rt.LIVE, a COVID-19 tool founded by Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger.

The Rt value of 0.68 is the average number of people that an infected individual transmits the virus to.

Connecticut, Maine, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire also rank among the states with the lowest transmission rates.

The state with the highest rate is Hawaii with a transmission rate of 1.57.

Systrom and Krieger said they developed the analytical tool to help people “understand the relative growth or decline of the virus.”

The duo currently sources both positive and total case counts from covidtracking.com.

For more information, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)