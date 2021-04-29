Mass. health officials announce 1,260 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths with a positivity rate of 1.6 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,260 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday

A total of 644,68 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 26,410 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 1.63 percent, dropping from the 1.74 percentage that was reported on Wednesday.

A total of 16 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 17,243 statewide.

A total of 590 people are currently hospitalized and 155 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 83.9 percent of the 7,145,060 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 2,479,914 state residents are fully vaccinated.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)