Mass. health officials announce 1,401 new COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths with a positivity rate of 2.4 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,401 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

A total of 622,662 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 35,857 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 2.4 percent, rising from the mark of 2.3 percent that was reported on Monday.

A total of 7 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 17,068 statewide.

A total of 714 people are currently hospitalized and 165 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 85.8 percent of the 5,413,770 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 1,833,085 state residents are fully vaccinated.

