BOSTON (WHDH) - The Department of Public Health announced 177 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday.

A total of 661,812 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 4,735 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 0.57 percent, dropping from the 0.62 percentage that was reported on Thursday.

A total of 10 new deaths were reported and the confirmed virus-related death toll rose to 17,540 statewide.

A total of 193 people are currently hospitalized and 68 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 85.5 percent of the 9,316,650 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 3,741,249 state residents are fully vaccinated.

