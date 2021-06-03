BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health announced 241 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday.

A total of 661,635 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 5,099 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is .62 percent, dropping from the .69 percentage that was reported on Wednesday.

A total of seven new deaths were reported and the confirmed virus-related death toll rose to 17,530 statewide.

A total of 203 people are currently hospitalized and 69 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 85.7 percent of the 9,245,140 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 3,716,710 state residents are fully vaccinated.

