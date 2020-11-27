Mass. health officials announce 4,464 new COVID cases, 29 deaths after daily report held for holiday

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health announced 4,464 newly confirmed coronavirus cases in a report that includes data from reports received early afternoon Wednesday, November 25 through 8 a.m. Friday, November 27.

A total of 211,748 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 41,852 active cases with a daily test positivity rate of 3.7 percent.

Twenty-nine new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 10,401 statewide.

Nine hundred and eighty-six people are currently hospitalized and 209 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. The average age of hospitalized persons is 65.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

From November 1 through November 14, 6,186 people between the ages of 20-29 have tested positive. The highest rate of positives per age group.

Ages 0-19 came in next with 5,015, followed by 30-39 year-olds at 4,841. The lowest reported age group was those over 80 with just 880 confirmed cases in that two-week period.

