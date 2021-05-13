Mass. health officials announce 616 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths with a positivity rate of 1.2 percent

The Department of Public Health reported 616 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday.

A total of 655,350 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 15,833 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 1.15 percent, dropping from the 1.25 percentage that was reported on Wednesday.

A total of nine new deaths were reported and the confirmed virus-related death toll rose to 17,366 statewide.

A total of 385 people are currently hospitalized and 111 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 84.1 percent of the 8,271,330 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 3,088,699 state residents are fully vaccinated.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)