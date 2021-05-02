Mass. health officials announce 786 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths with a positivity rate of 1.5 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 786 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday.

A total of 647,768 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 24,104 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 1.49 percent, falling from the 1.56 percentage that was reported on Saturday.

A total of 7 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 17,270 statewide.

A total of 525 people are currently hospitalized and 143 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 84.9 percent of the 7,330,970 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 2,602,414 state residents are fully vaccinated.

