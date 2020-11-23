Mass. health officials report 1,785 new COVID cases, 18 deaths, 3.4% daily positivity rate

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,785 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday.

A total of 201,835 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 40,202 active cases with a daily test positivity rate of 3.4 percent.

Eighteen new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 10,299 statewide.

Nine hundred and twenty-two people are currently hospitalized and 204 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. The average age of hospitalized persons is 66.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

From November 1 through November 14, 6,186 people between the ages of 20-29 have tested positive. The highest rate of positives per age group.

Ages 0-19 came in next with 5,015, followed by 30-39 year-olds at 4,841. The lowest reported age group was those over 80 with just 880 confirmed cases in that two-week period.

